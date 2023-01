Smith chipped in seven points (2-12 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists, three blocks and two steals in 34 minutes during Saturday's 117-114 victory over Detroit.

Smith turned in a dreadful shooting line and hit only 16.7 percent of his attempts from the field. He was able to make up for it by snagging 12 boards, which marks his best night on the glass since Jan. 4. Smith also continues to make an impact at the rim by swatting away at least one shot in each of his last four games.