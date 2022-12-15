Smith (illness) will be available for Thursday's game versus the Heat.
Despite a recent report suggesting Smith would be a game-time decision, the team has listed the rookie first-round pick as available for the evening's tilt. Smith should retain his starting spot Thursday and log his usual workload, assuming the bug doesn't cause further issues.
