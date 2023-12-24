Smith totaled 26 points (10-14 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal across 37 minutes during Saturday's 106-104 win over the Pelicans.

The Rockets escaped with the win against the Pelicans on Saturday and Smith posted an excellent outing on both ends of the court, recording his second double-double over his last three appearances. The second-year forward has taken a leap compared to his rookie season and has improved in nearly every major statistical category. Over 27 games, he's averaging 14.0 points and 8.9 rebounds per game while shooting 49.8 percent from the field and 38.7 percent from three-point range.