Smith contributed 10 points (3-10 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists and three steals over 34 minutes during Sunday's 112-104 victory over the Kings.

Smith didn't have a good shooting performance and was erratic on offense, but he salvaged his fantasy stat line by grabbing 11 rebounds and also adding three steals to the cause, proving he can be a disruptive presence on the defensive end. Smith needs to be better offensively, however, as he's failed to surpass the 15-point mark in six of his last 10 games. During that 10-game stretch, the second-year forward is averaging 14.0 points, 9.6 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.1 steals per game.