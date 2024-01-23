Smith (ankle) does not carry an injury designation for Wednesday's game against Portland.
Smith tweaked his ankle in Saturday's win over the Jazz, but the injury will only cost him one game. Smith has been sharp of late, averaging 15.7 points and 9.2 rebounds while shooting 48.1 percent from the field and 37.0 percent from deep across his last six appearances.
