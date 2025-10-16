Rockets' Jabari Smith: Resting Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Smith (rest) will hit the sidelines for Thursday's exhibition with Atlanta, Vanessa Richardson of Space City Home Network reports.
Smith will join seven other Houston players on the inactive roster for Thursday's exhibition, which could lead to major minutes for Isaiah Crawford. Smith is simply receiving a rest day, so he's in no danger of missing Houston's Opening Night game on October 21.
More News
-
Rockets' Jabari Smith: Erupts for 26 points•
-
Rockets' Jabari Smith: Scores nine points Monday•
-
Rockets' Jabari Smith: Expected to sign extension•
-
Rockets' Jabari Smith: Barely touched floor in Game 7 loss•
-
Rockets' Jabari Smith: Muted performance in win•
-
Rockets' Jabari Smith: Scores six points in loss•