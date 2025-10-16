default-cbs-image
Smith (rest) will hit the sidelines for Thursday's exhibition with Atlanta, Vanessa Richardson of Space City Home Network reports.

Smith will join seven other Houston players on the inactive roster for Thursday's exhibition, which could lead to major minutes for Isaiah Crawford. Smith is simply receiving a rest day, so he's in no danger of missing Houston's Opening Night game on October 21.

