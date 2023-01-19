Smith will not return to Wednesday's game against the Hornets due to a right ankle sprain, Adam Spolane of Sports Radio 610 Houston reports.

Smith is an early exit for Wednesday's contest, posting eight points and five rebounds prior to suffering the ankle injury. In his stead, Tari Eason and Jae'Sean Tate could see more minutes. Smith's next chance to suit up will come Saturday against the Timberwolves.