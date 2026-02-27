Rockets' Jabari Smith: Ruled out with ankle sprain
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Smith is out for Saturday's game against the Heat with a right ankle sprain.
Smith rolled his ankle during Thursday's tilt against Orlando, and he'll need at least one game on the sidelines. The star big man can be deemed day-to-day ahead of Monday's clash versus the Wizards. Reed Sheppard is the most likely choice to replace Smith in the starting lineup and appears to be a strong fantasy option in all leagues Saturday.