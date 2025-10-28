Rockets' Jabari Smith: Scores 11 points in blowout victory
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Smith closed with 11 points (4-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and two steals across 24 minutes during Monday's 137-109 victory over the Nets.
Smith put up limited shot attempts but still finished as one of seven Rockets players to score in double figures. The 22-year-old forward also tied Josh Okogie for the game-high mark in steals. Through three regular-season outings, Smith is averaging 12.7 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 35.3 minutes per game.
