Smith racked up 15 points (5-8 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-5 FT), two rebounds, three assists and one steal in 27 minutes during Sunday's 129-101 win over the Jazz.

Smith has put up at least 14 points in his last five games, averaging 16.4 points, 6.6 rebounds, 2.4 assosts, 0.8 steals, 0.6 blocks and 2.8 threes on a blistering 42.4 percent clip in that span. While Smith's performances may be outshined regularly by those of Alperen Sengun and Kevin Durant, he is still a very reliable scoring option and has proved to be consistent this season.