Smith notched 15 points (6-14 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and one block across 32 minutes during Wednesday's 134-124 loss to the Nuggets.

Smith had his plate full on both ends of the court Wednesday since he had to deal with the frontcourt of Michael Porter and Nikola Jokic. He had a fair share of struggles on defense, but he still posted a decent stat line even when his short wasn't entirely accurate. Smith remains prone to having quite a few ups and downs, which is expected from a second-year player, but the progress is noticeable compared to his rookie year. Smith has scored in double digits in six consecutive games and is averaging 16.0 points with 9.0 rebounds per game in that span.