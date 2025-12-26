Smith supplied 16 points (6-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, one block and two steals across 36 minutes during Thursday's 119-96 victory over the Lakers.

Smith helped his side to victory with a decent effort Thursday. He has been quite consistent in his scoring production lately, racking up more than 15 points in eight of his last nine contests, though his performance is more erratic in other areas. The forward will look to remain reliable for playing time as a regular starter going forward.