Smith recorded 16 points (6-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and two assists over 36 minutes during Wednesday's 124-109 win over Memphis.

Smith returned to his regular starting role after a one-game absence due to an ankle sprain and posted a solid stat line. Smith has been a consistent secondary scoring option for the Rockets and has scored in double digits in each of his six appearances this season while clearing the 15-point threshold three times already. To put things into context, he achieved that feat just 11 times in 57 regular-season appearances in 2024-25.