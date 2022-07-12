Smith finished Monday's Las Vegas Summer League game against the Spurs with 19 points (6-12 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), nine rebounds, two steals, a blocks and an assist in 28 minutes.

Playing in his third game in Vegas, Smith posted his highest scoring total of the summer en route to bouncing back from his 5-of-19 shooting effort in Saturday's game against the Thunder. Both Smith and Josh Christopher -- who's also turned heads with his play in Las Vegas -- finished as a team-best plus 23 in their 28 minutes on the court. In season-long fantasy leagues, Smith will be among the handful of rookies worth targeting in the middle rounds of drafts.