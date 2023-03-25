Smith finished with 20 points (9-16 FG, 2-4 3Pt), eight rebounds and one block over 29 minutes during Friday's 151-114 loss to the Grizzlies.

Smith saw 29 minutes against the Grizzlies despite the Rockets being down 31 points at the half and was quite effective in his time on the court. The rookie shot 56 percent from the field and notched the second-most points for Houston. Smith has been a steady contributor for the Rockets, averaging 12.6 points and 7.1 rebounds per game this season, and should continue to play near his 30.7 minutes per game average even if the Rockets struggle to stay in games.