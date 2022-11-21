Smith accumulated 22 points (8-14 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds and one assist over 32 minutes during Sunday's 127-120 loss to Golden State.

The highly-touted rookie struggled in the opening weeks of the season, but this was the perfect example of what he can do when his shots are falling. This was just his second game with more than 20 points in the entire season, which goes well below the mark compared to other rookies such as Paolo Banchero and Bennedict Mathurin, but he seems to be battling through his early-season struggles. He's averaging 10.0 points and 7.5 rebounds per game across eight November appearances, but the latest games suggest he's slowly moving in the right direction.