Smith produced nine points (3-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, one assists and one turnover across 23 minutes of Monday's 122-113 preseason win over Atlanta.

Rockets head coach Ime Udoka has already named Smith as a starter for the 2025-26 season, and he certainly looked the part Monday. With three minutes to play in the first quarter, Smith had one of the plays of the game when he drove past Luke Kennard and dunked it on Onyeka Okongwu. Fresh off a five-year, $122 million rookie contract extension, Smith looks poised for a potential career year.