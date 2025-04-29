Smith closed with six points (2-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, three assists and one block over 22 minutes during Monday's 109-106 loss to the Warriors in Game 4 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Although Smith has shot the ball really well in this series with a 57.9 percent mark from the field and 54.5 percent from beyond the arc, his usage and workload are both down. Through four games, he's seeing 24.3 minutes with 8.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.3 blocks and 1.5 three-pointers. The Rockets seem content rolling with Dillon Brooks and Amen Thompson.