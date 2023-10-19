Smith posted 20 points (7-14 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds and a block across 24 minutes in Wednesday's 117-103 preseason loss to the Spurs.

Smith was one of two projected starters -- the other being Alperen Sengun -- who featured in the first unit in this one, and he responded by leading the team in scoring. Smith improved massively as the 2022-23 season progressed, and he should be in line to have a prominent role once again in 2023-24. Smith averaged 12.8 points and 7.2 rebounds per game as a rookie, and he shouldn't have problems topping those numbers as a sophomore.