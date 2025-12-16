Smith totaled 16 points (6-11 FG, 4-6 3Pt), 10 rebounds, four assists and one block in 43 minutes during Monday's 128-125 overtime loss to the Nuggets.

The double-double was his fourth of the season, and two of them have come in the last two games. Smith has recorded all four of them since Nov. 16, and during that span, the fourth-year forward is averaging 15.8 points, 7.3 boards, 2.3 assists, 2.2 threes and 1.5 combined blocks and steals.