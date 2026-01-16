Smith supplied 17 points (5-15 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist, one block and two steals across 34 minutes during Thursday's 111-91 loss to Oklahoma City.

Smith struggled to find the bottom of the net from the field but managed to do damage by knocking down three treys. He also finished second on his team in rebounds, marking his first double-double since Dec. 29. The Auburn product is averaging 14.3 points, 8.0 rebounds and 1.3 steals over his last four games.