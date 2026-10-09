Smith totaled 12 points (4-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-4 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one steal in 22 minutes during Friday's 135-117 preseason win over the Mavericks.

Smith filled his usual role, operating as a complementary piece on offense, while providing the team with a serviceable defensive presence. The return of Fred VanVleet should allow Smith to get a few more open looks, although not to the point where his overall fantasy appeal changes too much. At this point, he should be considered a viable top-100 target, perhaps slightly higher in two-center leagues.