Smith finished with 16 points (7-13 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one steal over 27 minutes during Thursday's 129-114 loss to the Mavericks.

Smith cobbled together a serviceable performance despite the loss, scoring in double-digits for the fourth time in his last five games. After a slow start to his NBA career, Smith has slowly been able to figure things out, flirting with top-100 value over the past month. With the Rockets going nowhere fast, his role should stick moving forward, making him a viable asset across all fantasy formats.