Smith produced 13 points (4-16 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), nine rebounds and one assist in 34 minutes during Friday's 116-101 loss to Golden State.

Smith flirted with a double-double in the loss, although any positives were negated by the fact he shot 25 percent from the field. Despite playing consistent minutes thus far this season, Smith has not been able to string together a run of positive performances. While his shooting struggles have been well documented, his defensive production has also been well below where managers had hoped it would be coming into the season. Well outside the top 150 for the season, Smith is not a player who needs to be rostered outside of slightly deeper formats.