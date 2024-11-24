Smith totaled 14 points (3-10 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 5-6 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and three blocks across 37 minutes during Saturday's 104-98 loss to the Trail Blazers.

On the surface, Smith had a solid showing and finished just two boards away from a double-double. However, he continues to struggle with his shot. He's made four or fewer field goals in four of his last five games despite averaging 8.4 shot attempts per game in that stretch. Smith has a secondary role in the Rockets' offensive scheme, but his lack of efficiency certainly limits his fantasy upside in most formats.