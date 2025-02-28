Head coach Ime Udoka said Friday that Smith will operate off the bench in Saturday's game against the Kings, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports.

With Fred VanVleet (ankle) expected to reclaim his role in the starting five on Saturday, Smith will slide to the bench. The 21-year-old forward should still see significant playing time in the second unit, though the Rockets will stick with Amen Thompson in the starting lineup for the time being. Over his last four outings (two starts) following a 22-game absence due to a fractured hand, Smith has averaged 10.0 points and 7.3 rebounds in 33.0 minutes per contest.