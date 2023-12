Smith logged 10 points (4-7 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, three assists, three blocks and two steals across 30 minutes during Saturday's 107-97 loss to the Lakers.

Smith came up one rebound shy of a double-double in the loss. Smith's usage has taken a massive leap forward this season, and he's besting his rookie totals convincingly. Over 17 games, the Auburn product is averaging 13.3 points and 7.8 rebounds.