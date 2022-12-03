Smith racked up 17 points (7-12 FG, 3-5 3Pt), six rebounds, one block and one steal over 30 minutes during Friday's 122-121 victory over Phoenix.

Smith was solid in the first half, knocking down four of eight shot attempts for 10 points to go along with three rebounds, one steal and a block. The Rockets forward only attempted four more shots over the final two quarters, hitting three of them for another seven points as Houston narrowly came away with the victory to snap the Suns' six-game winning streak. Smith has now scored 15 or more points in four of his last six games while also hitting at least three three-pointers in six straight.