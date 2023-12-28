Smith has been ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday's game against the Suns with a sprained left ankle, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports. He generated nine points (2-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds and two steals in 22 minutes.

Smith limped back to the locker room Wednesday after suffering the ankle injury, but the severity of the issue isn't yet known. With Dillon Brooks (oblique) already without a return timeline, Tari Eason, Amen Thompson, Jae'Sean Tate and Cam Whitmore could all be thrust into expanded roles if Smith joins Brooks in street clothes for Friday's game against the 76ers.