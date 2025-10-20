default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Smith (rest) will start Tuesday's game against the Thunder, Vanessa Richardson of Space City Home Network reports.

Smith will be back with the starters after sitting out Thursday's preseason finale for maintenance. Smith will be starting at small forward, as the Rockets are utilizing a jumbo lineup of Amen Thompson, Kevin Durant, Alperen Sengun and Steven Adams.

More News