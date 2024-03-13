Smith registered 15 points (5-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), nine rebounds, one assist and two steals over 33 minutes during Tuesday's 103-101 victory over San Antonio.

Smith got the nod as the starting center Tuesday, replacing Alperen Sengun who is likely to miss the remainder of the season with multiple leg injuries. While the move to center is not set in stone for Smith, it is likely to give him a small bump in production, especially on the defensive end. Assuming he stays healthy, Smith could end up being a valuable piece on a lot of winning fantasy teams.