Smith produced three points (1-8 FG, 1-5 3Pt), two rebounds and one assist across 29 minutes during Saturday's 124-115 loss to the Jazz.

In just his second game back from a 22-game absence due to fractured hand, Smith was inserted into the Rockets' starting lineup due to the absence of Tari Eason (lower leg injury management). Smith struggled to get anything going during Saturday's loss, missing on all but one of his eight field-goal attempts while finishing with a minus-10 point differential, which was tied with Jalen Green for worst on the team. Smith and the Rockets will look to bounce back against the Bucks on Tuesday.