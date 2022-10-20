Smith supplied 17 points (6-17 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds and one assist across 33 minutes during Wednesday's loss to Atlanta.

Smith took only shot in the first quarter before going 6-16 from the field from the second quarter-on. He knocked down just two threes on seven attempts in the second half but did contribute on the defensive end with five second-half rebounds. The 2022 third-overall pick also did not turn the ball over in the game and will look to help lead the Rockets to their first win on Friday night at home against the Grizzlies.