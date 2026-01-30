Rockets' Jabari Smith: Stuffs stat sheet in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Smith posted 14 points (5-12 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, five blocks and three steals over 32 minutes during Thursday's 104-86 win over Atlanta.
Smith was a beast on the defensive end, setting a career high in blocks without committing a single foul. The 22-year-old forward finished with a plus-15 differential in the blowout win, and he joined Victor Wembanyama as the only other player this season to have three-plus steals and five-plus blocks in a game.
