The Rockets announced Friday that Smith broke his left hand in shootaround and will be re-evaluated in 4-6 weeks, Michael Shapiro of SI.com reports.

Smith had yet to miss a game this season but will now be sidelined for an extended period as his broken left hand is expected to require surgery. Before his injury, the 21-year-old forward was averaging 11.9 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 30.9 minutes across 33 appearances. In Smith's absence, Tari Eason (lower leg), Amen Thompson (suspended), Cam Whitmore, Jae'Sean Tate and Jeff Green are all candidates to receive increased playing time.