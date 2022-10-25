Smith logged 21 points (6-10 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 6-6 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and three blocks across 34 minutes during Monday's 114-108 win over Utah.

Alperen Sengun's (illness) absence forced Smith into a more prominent role Monday, and he responded with his best scoring total yet. Injuries to Jae'Sean Tate (ankle) and Bruno Fernando (knee) have allowed Smith to start in every game this season, and it will be especially interesting to see how Smith's usage is affected upon Tate's return.