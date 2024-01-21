Smith said after Saturday's 127-126 overtime win over the Jazz that he hurt his left ankle late in the victory, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports. He finished the contest with 24 points (9-19 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 10 rebounds, two steals, one assist and one block across 41 minutes.

Smith revealed that he hurt the ankle after awkwardly landing on another player's foot, but he remained in the game and ended the contest with his third-highest scoring performance of the season. According to Lerner, Smith exited the locker room after the game without the assistance of crutches and with no brace on the ankle, offering hope that he won't have to miss any time due to the injury. However, with the Rockets back in action Sunday against the Celtics for the second half of a back-to-back set, Smith could be at risk of sitting out the contest, even if the ankle issue isn't deemed serious.