Smith (ankle) will play Wednesday against the Wizards and will have his minutes monitored, Mark Berman of Fox 26 Houston reports.

The rookie returns following a two-game absence due to a sprained right ankle. He'll presumably rejoin the starting five, pushing Tari Eason back to the bench, though fantasy managers shouldn't expect Smith to see too big of a workload. This month, the forward is averaging 11.8 points on 40/21/73 shooting, 6.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 28.7 minutes.