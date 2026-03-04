site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Rockets' Jabari Smith: Will play Thursday
Smith (ankle) will play Thursday against the Warriors, according to Rockets reporter Will Funkel.
Smith is set to return from his ankle issue after two games on the sidelines. Amen Thompson (ankle) is also good to go for Houston. With this news, Reed Sheppard is likely to retreat to the bench.
