Smith (hand) has been cleared to play in Friday's game against the Timberwolves, Lachard Binkley of SI.com reports.

After missing the last 22 games for the Rockets with a hand injury, Smith will make his long-awaited return to the floor Friday against Minnesota. Before going down with the injury, Smith started in all 33 games he played for Houston this season, averaging 11.9 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.0 blocks per game, shooting 43.5 percent from the floor and 35.4 percent from beyond the arc.