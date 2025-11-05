Rockets' Jabari Smith: Will play Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Smith (ankle) is good to go for Wednesday's game in Memphis, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.
Smith is back after a one-game stint on the sidelines, which means Tari Eason will likely be returning to the second unit Wednesday evening. Jae'Sean Tate could drop from the rotation entirely with Smith back in the mix.
