Smith (illness) is available for Wednesday's game against the Clippers, Lachard Binkley of TheDreamShake.com reports.

Smith was a late addition to the injury report but will ultimately play through an ailment. The second-year forward has scored at least 20 points four times over his last 12 appearances and is averaging 13.6 points (38.3 percent shooting) and 10.1 rebounds per game during that stretch.