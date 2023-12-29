Smith (ankle) is without a firm return timetable but is not dealing with a long-term injury, Rockets radio host Adam Wexler reports.

Speaking prior to Friday's game against the Sixers, head coach Ime Udoka spoke on Smith's sprained left ankle, noting that it's not a long-term injury but that the second-year forward could still miss "maybe a week or so." Udoka's comments would seem to rule Smith out for Monday's matchup against Detroit, but it's possible he could return as soon as Wednesday against Brooklyn or next Friday (Jan. 5) against Minnesota.