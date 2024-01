Smith (ankle) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Hornets, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Smith will miss a third straight game due to a left ankle sprain, but Reggie Bullock (back) and Jae'Sean Tate (wrist) have been cleared to suit up. Jeff Green, Cam Whitmore and Amen Thompson are also candidates for increased roles in Smith's absence. Smith's next chance to suit up will come Saturday in Brooklyn.