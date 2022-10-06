Smith has been ruled out for Friday's preseason game against the Raptors due to a left ankle sprain, Adam Spolane of Sports Radio 610 Houston reports.

Smith came within two rebounds of a double-double during Sunday's preseason opener, tallying 21 points, eight rebounds and two assists in 24 minutes. However, the rookie is dealing with an ankle issue that he sustained on the last play of Thursday's practice, Adam Spolane of Sports Radio 610 Houston reports. It's not yet clear whether his injury will keep him out beyond Friday's matchup, but Jae'Sean Tate (ankle), Tara Eason and Kenyon Martin are candidates to see increased run against Toronto.