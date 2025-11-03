Smith (ankle) will not play Monday against the Mavericks, Vanessa Richardson of Space City Home Network reports.

Smith was able to get through shootaround and head coach Ime Udoka said he "doubts" Smith's absence will extend beyond Monday, so it sounds like there's a decent chance he'll be able to get out there for Wednesday's game in Memphis. With Smith watching from the sidelines Monday, Tari Eason will get a start, and Jae'Sean Tate should be able to get into the rotation.