Smith (ankle) will miss Saturday's game versus the Timberwolves, Mark Berman of Fox 26 Houston reports.

Smith was present at practice Friday but didn't participate, foreshadowing just his second absence from the lineup all season. Smith's absence should open the door for increased minutes for Tari Eason, Jae'Sean Tate and others, though it's unclear who will join the starting unit. Should Eason get the nod, it would mark his debut in the starting five. On the other hand, Smith will rest up for his next chance to return in a rematch with Minnesota on Monday.