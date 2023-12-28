Watch Now:

Smith (sprained left ankle) has been ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday's game against the Suns, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Smith limped back to the locker room Wednesday after suffering an ankle injury and won't return. Tari Eason, Amen Thompson and Cam Whitmore are candidates to pick up Smith's vacated minutes. Smith's next chance to play will come Friday against the 76ers.

More News