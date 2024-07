McVeigh agreed to a two-way contract with the Rockets on Monday, ESPN Basketball Insider Olgun Uluc reports.

McVeigh is currently playing for the Australian Boomers ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics, but he's set to join the Rockets ahead of the upcoming 2024-25 season. He put together a solid showing Monday against Team USA, recording eight points in 11 minutes of run. McVeigh figures to split time behind the NBA level and the Rockets' G League affiliate, the Rio Grande Valley Vipers.