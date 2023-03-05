Tate (ankle) isn't listed on the Rockets' injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Spurs.

Tate sat out the first half of a back-to-back set Saturday, but as expected, he'll return to action Sunday. He has appeared in 11 of the Rockets' past 15 games (five starts) and averaged 9.9 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 21.9 minutes during that stretch.